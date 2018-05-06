Dundalk FC midfielder Karolis Chvedukas to see a specialist in London over injury

Dundalk FC midfielder Karolis Chvedukas is to see a specialist in London over the ankle injury which continues to keep him on the sidelines.

The Lithuanian international has not played since the March 16 victory over Waterford at Oriel Park.

Speaking to The Democrat this evening, manager Stephen Kenny said: "Karolis is due to fly to the UK to see a consultant in London because we haven’t been able to address the situation as quickly as we expected.

"He’s had a few injections in his ankle, but it’s still very problematic for him. We don’t have an answer at the moment, but it’s something that we’re trying to address because it’s not improving at the required rate."

Seán Gannon (ribs), Sam Byrne (hamstring) and Daniel Cleary (hamstring) are others on the treatment table presently with the latter's knock - which was picked up in the first half of Friday's defeat to Waterford - set to be assessed in the coming days. It's unclear if he will play any part in Friday's game at home to Sligo Rovers, while he is suspended for Monday's visit to Derry City.

Meanwhile, captain Stephen O'Donnell will undergo surgery on his broken leg this week.