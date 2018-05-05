Saheed's double helps Rampart top Summer League as Woodview and Fane draw

Summer League

Rampart Celtic 4-2 Cox's FC

Saheed Ogunforuwa scored twice as Rampart Celtic got their Summer League campaign off to an ideal start on Friday night.

A year after beating Muirhevnamor in the opener, Kieran Pickering's side beat newcomers Cox's FC courtesy of a dominant first half showing.

Ogunforuwa put Rampart in front after three minutes, however, Cox's hit back within nine minutes thanks to a goal from Aidan Grimes.

Brendan Rogers shot home from distance to restore the Rampart advantage shortly before the half-hour, while Ogunforuwa sent them to the interval 3-1 ahead.

Yet Cox's weren't finished and when Martin Murphy shot home excellently from a free-kick, their deficit was down to the minimum again.

Though Andrew Kieran dashed their hopes of a comeback soon after, dispatching Rampart's fourth to dispell Cox's hopes of completing a comeback.

Woodview 0-0 Fane FC

The opening game of the Summer League season finished scoreless at DkIT on Wednesday night

A close end-to-end battle emerged between Woodview and Fane despite it being a game of few chances.

Woodview went closest in the first half, rattling the 'bar, however, it took a heroic clearance off the line from Chris Caulfield to deny Fane a lead goal.

With 10 minutes to go, Stephen Grimes was presented with a glorious opportunity to put Woodview ahead, though he struck his penalty off target.

Fane's Seán Bailey was Man of the Match.

U19 Division B

Muirhevnamor 8-2 Quay Celtic

Lee Kavanagh and Seán Hill struck hat-tricks apiece as Muirhevnamor claimed an eight-goal, opening night win over Quay Celtic on Thursday.

Goals in quick succession from Seán Flanagan, Hill and Kavanagh had the home side 3-0 by the 23rd minute before Cody McAreavey added a fourth to put the Blues 4-0 up at the break.

Kavanagh and Hill struck in the early stages of the second period to bridge the 'Mor gap to six. But, by not giving in, Quay found the net twice within a minute as Johnny Kavanagh and Seán Byrne reduced the deficit.

However, Kavanagh and Hill hit their third goals before full-time.

U19 Division A result: Albion Rovers 2-1 Glenmuir