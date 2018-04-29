Bay FC lose out on Division Three title after last-day defeat to Newtown

NEFL Division Three

Newtown United 1-0 Bay FC

Defeat away to Newtown United on Sunday ultimately saw Bay FC lose out on the Division Three title to Rathmullen Celtic.

Extraordinarily, having lost only twice throughout a very consistent campaign, Bay have come up short by the minimum of margins.

Victory away to the Drogheda side a couple of weeks ago helped to ensure Bay entered the final day in the knowledge that three-points would secure them a championship play-off at the very least. However, with Rathmullen drawing 1-1 with Donacarney Celtic, defeat resulted in Damien Bellew's charges coming up short.

Newtown's winning goal arrived inside the opening 10 minutes when, after Bay failed to clear the danger, a sweet half-volley was sent flying past Kevin Mullen between the visiting sticks.

For the remainder of the affair, Bay dominated, going close in either half. Paddy Connor and Alfonso Crespo hit the 'bar, while Ryan Dillon's close-range effort was saved before the interval. Indeed, in the final minute, Neven Novosel flashed a free-kick agonisingly wide of the mark.

Despite the campaign ending in such a disappointing fashion, Bay can be very proud of their promotion all the same.

Bay FC: Kevin Mullen; Brian McCloskey, Mario Kolak, Angelo Stanley, Gavin Toner; Kevin Scollon, Johnny Winters, Paddy Connor, Alfonso Crespo; Neven Novosel; Ryan Dillon

Sub: Brendan Nash