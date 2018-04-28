Kilkerley make it three wins on the bounce by beating Oliver Plunkett's

Division Two

Kilkerley Emmets 0-14 Oliver Plunkett's 1-8

Kilkerley Emmets got their third win in a row on Friday night courtesy of a three-point victory over Oliver Plunkett's.

Emmets led 0-6 to four at half-time and, despite Cillian Matthews' goal for the visitors after the break, it was an advantage which they never looked like relinquishing.

Paul Litchfield's side never trailed as early points from Seán Hand, Shane Lennon, Ronan Mulholland and Tadhg McEnaney - the first of his six overall - put them in the ascendency.

McEnaney found the target on four occasions during the second period as Kilkerley raised the white flag eight times.

Matthews' goal gave the Mell men some hope, though Emmets deserved their win as they go third in the Division Two table.

Kilkerley Emmets: Darren Meehan; Cillian Mulligan, Adam Shields, Ciarán Clarke; Killian Kampes (0-1), Shaun McElroy, Cormac Bellew; James Fegan, Ciarán Bellew; Rian Hand, Seán Hand (0-2), Ronan Mulholland 0-1; Tadhg McEnaney (0-5), Shane Lennon (0-2), Daniel McKeown (0-2)

Subs: Ciarán McGlynn (0-1), Niall Mulholland, Alan McGeough, Conal McEnaney, Andrew McGuill

Oliver Plunkett's: Luke Haggins (0-2); Gary Keogh, David McTeggart, Barry Reynolds; Cillian Mathews (1-0), Conor Early (0-1), Josh Cormican; Trevor Walsh (0-1), Robert Brodigan; Cian Matthews (0-1), Emmet Kelleher, Ben McKenna; Rory Taaffe (0-1), Cian Brady (0-1), Andy Morgan (0-1)

Referee: James Carroll (Glyde Rangers)