Doyle to referee Cork City vs Dundalk FC while EA Sports quarter-final set for Tuesday week

Neil Doyle has been appointed to officiate Friday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division top-of-the-table clash between Cork City and Dundalk FC at Turner's Cross.

Rob Rogers and Paul McLaughlin have presided over many of the recent meetings of the top two, however, the experienced Doyle has been handed this week's clash.

Also, The Lilywhites' EA Sports Cup quarter-final with Bohemians has been set for Tuesday, May 8, at Oriel Park. The match has a 7:45pm kick-off time and comes in between league matches with Waterford FC and Sligo Rovers.

The other last-eight ties see Derry City face Shelbourne, Cobh Ramblers vs Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers against Waterford.