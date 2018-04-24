Giggins on song as Stabannon have too much for Cuchulainn Gaels in Division Three

Division Three

Stabannon Parnells 2-13 Cuchulainn Gaels 2-4

Stabannon Parnells came out on top in this game having led by 2-10 to 1-3 at the break.

Aonghus Giggins top-scored for Parnells with 0-9, while brother, Colm, and David Cluskey struck the goals as well as two points apiece.

In fairness to Cuchulainn Gaels, while this was their third defeat on the trot, the Omeath men out-scored the winners in the second half, 1-1 to three points.

Eight of Giggins' points came from placed kicks, with his final two coming in the second period. Cluskey got Parnell's other point after the break.

Stabannon travel to face Wolfe Tones tonight (Tuesday) in their next match, while Cuchulainn Gaels host table-toppers Lannléire on Wednesday.

Stabannon Parnells: Wayne Lynch; Ken Lynch, Martin King, Alan Lynch; Thomas Campbell, Brendan O’Kane. Liam Giggins; Niall Cluskey, Colm Giggins (1-2); Fintan Martin, Aonghus Giggins (0-9), David Cluskey (1-2); Niall Fanning, Dean Lynch, Patrick Bell

Cuchulainn Gaels: Brendan O’Hagan; Brendan McKeown, David Heaney, Peter Morgan; Marty Ward, John Morgan, Seamus McCabe; Michael McCabe, Francis O’Hagan; Jordan Loye, Martin Hynes, Rammie Phillips; Cian McDonald, Brian Elmore, Eoghan McDonald

Subs: Paudie Ryan, Brendan Caldwell, James Ward, Gavin Mullen, Paul O’Hanlon, Chris Connolly

Referee: John Crawley (St. Kevin's)