'Something's got to give,' according to Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny ahead of Derry City's visit

Dundalk FC manager Stephen Kenny feels "something's got to give" when both his side and Derry City lay their unbeaten records on the line at Oriel Park tonight.

The Lilywhites remain unbeaten - with eight wins and three draws - in the league this season, however, third place Derry travel to the home of the table-toppers looking to extend their winning run to eight matches following Monday's 3-1 win over Bohemians.

Kenny - who managed The Candystripes over two spells - watched his side dismantle Limerick on Tuesday night, a match which City 'boss Kenny Shiels was in attendance for, and he anticipates an even contest.

"There's a big crowd expected at Oriel and Derry will bring a big crowd I would feel because they're flying, they're on a great run of form themselves," Kenny said post-Limerick.

"We, ourselves, want to bring a big crowd because we have had three away games on the spin.

"Something's got to give because both teams are in great form. It's a big game and hopefully, it'll go well," he added.

Derry's last win away to Dundalk came in early 2013 were two penalties from Rory Patterson and a finish by Barry McNamee was enough to seal a 3-1 victory. Vinny Faherty had earlier put Dundalk in front in a match where Derry introduced Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy as substitutes.

The Lilywhites are expected to be without Karolis Chvedukas and Daniel Cleary for the match, while Derry themselves are also without a number of players whom Shiels was unwilling to name.

Ben Connolly will officiate and kick-off is 7:45pm.