WATCH | All the goals from Dundalk FC's 3-0 win over Limerick FC last night

Dundalk FC recorded their fifth league win in a row, and their eighth of a so-far unbeaten campaign, at the Market's Field last night.

The 3-0 win brings their aggregate total against struggling Limerick to 11 this season, while they remain at the top of the Premier Division table.

John Mountney, Patrick Hoban and Michael Duffy were the goal-scorers on Shannonside last night and, courtesy of Soccer Republic, the goals are below...