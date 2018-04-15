Finnegan's late goal seals crucial win for Bellurgan over Ardee

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 2 Ardee Celtic 1

Stephen Finnegan scored a late winner for Bellurgan United as they all but secured their Premier Division place for next season with victory over Ardee Celtic on Sunday.

However, with the defeat being their third on the trot, the Deesiders' position in the top-flight is now in serious peril.

The winners began the brighter with Danny O'Connor and Gavin Gregory having efforts at the target, however, it was the visitors who went in front when Stuart Osborne continued his fine season with a neat finish.

O'Connor, however, levelled affairs before the break.

Ardee pushed to regain the lead early in the second half with Ross Gaynor and Conor McManus drawing stops from home net-minder Robbie Arthur.

Ultimately, the sucker punch arrived for Conor Lynch's side in the final quarter when - after earlier hitting the woodwork - Finnegan scored the winner.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Aoghan McGuinness, Ray Finnegan, Owen Traynor, Diarmuid Murphy; Stephen Finnegan, Brian White, Gavin Gregory, Owen Armstrong; Danny O'Connor, Declan Sharkey

Subs: Keith Finnegan, Tadgh O'Connor, Shane Finnegan, Shane O'Brien

Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds; Mikey Nulty, Óisín McGee, Niall Sharkey, Robbie Reynolds; Bernard Osborne, Conor McManus, Ross Gaynor, Gareth Kane; Bryan O'Connor, Darryn Gaynor

Sub: Eddie Burke

