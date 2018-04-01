Dealgan Boxing Club's Amy Broadhurst wins gold at European Championships in Romania

Dealgan Boxing Club's Amy Broadhurst was crowned European U22 lightweight champion in Romania this afternoon.

The Dundalk southpaw beat Italy’s Francesca Martuschiello in a unanimous decision in the 60kg final to secure her fourth European title.

Broadhurst, a former European Junior and Youth champion, won three fights en route to winning today's bout.

Courtesy of her victory this afternoon, she's now likely to take part in May's EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships in Poland and fight at the stadium where she won her first European title.