Gaynor scores three as Cup specialists Ardee move on in Tully Cup

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Ardee Celtic 6 Torro United 2

Ross Gaynor was in red-hot form as Ardee Celtic continued their fine Cup record this season with an impressive 6-2 win over Division Two Torro United on Wednesday night.



The former Dundalk FC man opened the scoring early on, finishing a move involving Stuart Osborne and Ryan Ward.



Torro equalised, though a defensive mistake allowed Gaynor in for his second before the break.



Ardee 'keeper Stuart Reynolds was forced into action early in the second half before Gaynor completed his three-goal haul from the penalty spot after Mikey Nulty had been fouled.



The visitors reduced the deficit again with 20 minutes to go, though a strike from Mikey Nulty and two late scores from Bryan O'Connor had the Deesiders comfortably clear at full-time.



Ardee Celtic: Stuart Reynolds; Robbie Reynolds, Niall Sharkey, Óisín McGee, Ciarán Clarke; Ryan Ward, Mikey Nulty, Stuart Osborne, Gareth Kane; Ross Gaynor; Darryn Gaynor



Subs: Bryan O'Connor, Dylan Maher, Bernard Osborne