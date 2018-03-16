Joes pick up first win of the season with Sheelan Cup triumph over Roche

Sheelan Cup

St. Joseph's 0-11 Roche Emmets 1-6

St. Joseph's picked up their first win of the season, defeating Roche Emmets by two points at Cluskey Park on Thursday night.

Aided by a strong breeze, the Joes raced into a six-point lead inside the opening 10 minutes with Killian Staunton and Óisin McGuinness among their scorers.

Roche battled back into contention before the break with three points from full-forward Dan O'Connell as the Joes' lead was cut to four at half-time; 0-7 to 0-3.

The gap was cut to the minimum five minutes into the second-half when Roche's Eugene Murray fetched a high ball to score the only goal of the game.

Points were traded on an ongoing basis for much of the half thereafter, however, late minors from Alan McKenna and Craig Doherty helped the Darver/Dromiskin side to a narrow win, keeping their quarter-final hopes alive.

St. Joseph's: Seamus Quigley, Cian McGuinness, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Pots, David Kieran (0-1), Philip Brennan, Jack Mulligan; Killian Staunton (0-1), Ben Mulligan; Óisín McGuinness (0-1), Dáire Smyth, Craig Doherty (0-2); Alan McKenna (0-3), Jack McNamee (0-1), Alan Quigley (0-1)

Subs: Danny O’Brien (0-1), Ciarán Gallagher, Gerard Hoey, Alan Lynch

Roche Emmets: Seán O'Hare; Andrew Carroll, Liam Rice, Dermot Carthy; David O'Connell, Harry O'Connell, James Tiffney; Evin Quigley, Eugene Murray; Conor Carthy, Liam Carthy, Liam Dawe; Shane Byrne, Dan O'Connell, Bernard McConnon

Subs: Owen O'Hare, Conor Traynor, Brian Treanor

Referee: Kevin Brady (Pearse Óg)