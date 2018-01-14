Glenmuir complete Man United-like comeback, scoring twice in injury-time to defeat BJD

NEFL Division Three

BJD Celtic 2 Glenmuir FC 3

Glenmuir United ensured their Division Three status for next season with their fourth win on the trot in Castlerahan on Sunday morning.

But, on that run, there has hardly been a victory sweeter than this one. Trailing 2-0 with 10-minutes to play, Wayne Conroy's charges pulled one back before striking twice in injury-time to record a memorable win.

Having begun brightly with chances falling the way of John Byrne, Eimhin Caldwell and Edgar Bitainis, the hosts went in front with their only attack of the first-half.

And that advantage was extended early in the second-half, however, when Ronan Molloy pulled a goal back - lobbing the 'keeper after neatly rounding a few defenders, Glenmuir had hope.

Byrne levelled from the penalty spot two-minutes over time after a Ballyjamesduff defender had been adjudged to have handled. Glenmuir's frontman showed no hesitation in sending the home 'keeper the wrong way.

And the turnaround was dramatically completed in the 94th minute. A long ball by David McComish found Byrne who was unceremoniously hacked down - resulting in the tackler being sent-off. Up stepped Caldwell who sent a stinging shot to the net off the underside of the crossbar, sealing an incredible win for the Blues.

Glenmuir Utd: Pat Crilly; David McComish, Niall Hand, Willie Kelly, Edgar Bitainis; Brendan Sheils, Mark Molloy, Ronan Molloy, Eimhin Caldwell; Luke Murray, John Byrne

Subs: Liam Cunningham, Ronan Hand