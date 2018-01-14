O'Connor rescues Bellurgan a share of the spoils with Quay

NEFL Premier Division

Bellurgan United 1 Quay Celtic 1

Danny O'Connor rescued Bellurgan United a share of the spoils from their entertaining derby encounter with Quay Celtic at Flynn Park on Sunday morning.

Quay had been the dominant outfit in the opening-half with Seán Hand striking the woodwork before Martin Smith capitalised on a defensive error to give the visitors a deserved lead.

But, having been under the cosh for much of the first-half, Bellurgan turned a corner ahead of the break, enjoying a more dominant spell, one which they carried into the second-half.

The hosts were the better team on the re-start, however, had it not been for a world-class stop by 'keeper Robbie Arthur, who somehow kept out Aaron Comerford's turn and shot, Quay would have struck a decisive second.

In the end, though, the Point Road men had to settle for a point as O'Connor converted after a goalmouth scramble. And had it not been for a smart save by John Rogers at his near post from Shane Finnegan's shot, Colm McConville's charges could have taken all three-points.

Bellurgan United: Robbie Arthur; Aoghan McGuinness, Owen Traynor, Ray Finnegan, Diarmuid Murphy; Owen Armstrong, Stephen Finnegan, Brian White, Shane Finnegan; Danny O'Connor, Ciarán Sheelan

Subs: Tadhg O'Connor, Declan Sharkey, Gavin Gregory

Quay Celtic: John Rogers; Stefan McKevitt, Gary Shevlin, Dennis Cholach, Dean Sheil, Éanna McArdle; Seán Hand, Danny Coyle, Vinny Smith; Martin Smith, Aaron Comerford

Subs: Niall McLaughlin, David Redmond, Pauric Browne, Seán Matthews, Shaun O'Connor