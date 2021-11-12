Orwells’ 84, this Friday night at Mc Alesters!

A very special night this Friday at Mc Alesters in Bridge Street with Orwells '84 playing as they build momentum in preparing to record their debut album.
Proudly supported by our good friends at Fastfix Direct, Orwells’ 84 will play a 70 minute set and will also star in a very special TV advert for Fastfix Direct.
Together with Fastfix, Mc Alesters are proud to support local music and would ask you to contribute if you can, in supporting their debut album at the below link:
