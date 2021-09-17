JOBS: Lifestyle Development CLG is recruiting a Principal Manager

JOBS ALERT: Lifestyle Development CLG is recruiting a Principal Manager
Lifestyle Development Group is recruiting for the position of Principal Manager
The role of the Principal Manager is to work with the Lifestyle Board to ensure proper governance, compliance with legislation, policy development and implementation, financial probity and oversight of all Lifestyle services/projects and premises.
The Manager shall provide clear leadership, develop and implement strategic and operational plans to deliver the vision and values of the organisation and act as an advocate for Lifestyle in the wider community.
Essential:
Desirable:
This is a full-time position (39-hour week). Salary €50,000 (terms negotiable).
To apply please provide a detailed cover letter outlining your suitability for the post and a CV to mairead@lifedev.ie
Closing Date is 5pm, Monday 27th September 2021. Shortlisting will apply
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.