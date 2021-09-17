JOBS: Lifestyle Development CLG is recruiting a Principal Manager

Search

17/09/2021

JOBS ALERT: Lifestyle Development CLG is recruiting a Principal Manager

17/09/2021

Lifestyle Development Group is recruiting for the position of Principal Manager

The role of the Principal Manager is to work with the Lifestyle Board to ensure proper governance, compliance with legislation, policy development and implementation, financial probity and oversight of all Lifestyle services/projects and premises.

The Manager shall provide clear leadership, develop and implement strategic and operational plans to deliver the vision and values of the organisation and act as an advocate for Lifestyle in the wider community.

Essential:

  • Minimum qualification Bachelor’s Degree (Level 8) preferably in Community Development or
    related field.
  • 5 years’ employment experience as a Senior Manager, preferably in Community Development
    or related field.
  • Knowledge of relevant legislation to include Health &; Safety, GDPR, Employment Law,
    Safeguarding.

Desirable:

  • Previous experience in Project Management and sourcing funding in Community & Voluntary
    sector
  • Experience in Service Provision and management of staff

This is a full-time position (39-hour week). Salary €50,000 (terms negotiable).

To apply please provide a detailed cover letter outlining your suitability for the post and a CV to mairead@lifedev.ie

Closing Date is 5pm, Monday 27th September 2021. Shortlisting will apply

