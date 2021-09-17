JOBS: St John of God North East Services are seeking On Call and Relief positions

JOBS ALERT: St John of God North East
Saint John of God Community Services are recruiting for On Call/Relief positions to work in the North East in areas like Dundalk, Drogheda, Dunleer, Ardee and Navan.
Saint John of God North East Services provides residential and day services to some 400 adults with intellectual disabilities in Louth, Meath and Monaghan.
They are currently recruiting for:
Anyone interested in these positions are being asked to send a cover letter and CV, indicating what role you are applying for, by email to NES.HR@sjog.ie
Full job descriptions will be made available on request.
Saint John of God North East Services is an equal opportunities employer
