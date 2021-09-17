Search

17/09/2021

JOBS: St John of God North East Services are seeking On Call and Relief positions

JOBS ALERT: Accounts Assistant - Competitive Salary - Dundalk

JOBS ALERT: St John of God North East

Reporter:

Sponsored Content

Saint John of God Community Services are recruiting for On Call/Relief positions to work in the North East in areas like Dundalk, Drogheda, Dunleer, Ardee and Navan.

Saint John of God North East Services provides residential and day services to some 400 adults with intellectual disabilities in Louth, Meath and Monaghan.

They are currently recruiting for:

  • Staff Nurses - Residential Services
  • Care Assistants - Residential Services
  • Instructors -  Day Services

Anyone interested in these positions are being asked to send a cover letter and CV, indicating what role you are applying for, by email to NES.HR@sjog.ie

Full job descriptions will be made available on request.

Saint John of God North East Services is an equal opportunities employer

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media