Ukraine v Ireland: Preview, team news, time, TV schedule and everything you need to know

The Republic of Ireland travel to Lodz, Poland in high spirits after defeating Scotland 3-0 at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The Boys in Green picked up their first UEFA Nations League victory on their 13th attempt in spectacular fashion. Swansea striker Michael Obafemi put in an inspirational performance which included a stunning strike and a fantastic assist for Troy Parrott's first half goal.

PREVIEW

Stephen Kenny's side travel to Poland to play a strong Ukraine outfit on Tuesday, June 14. Oleksandr Petrakov's team, who narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification against Wales, defeated Ireland 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium last Wednesday thanks to a Viktor Tsyhankov goal.

The Ukraine (A) contest will be Ireland's last fixture of the four-game June window having lost two and won one in their Nations League campaign so far.

IRELAND SQUAD

Kenny announced a 27-man squad for the Nations League fixtures. Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has since been ruled out of the remaining games due to injury and his replacement James Talbot has also suffered a knock. Bristol City's Max O'Leary has been added to the squad while captain Seamus Coleman has also been ruled out due to injury. Defender John Egan, forward Chiedozie Ogbene and striker Michael Obafemi will be doubts for the Ukraine game with knocks while Shane Duffy is suspended for the fixture. See the full squad below:





27-man squad named for UEFA Nations League fixtures in June



Michael Obafemi returns

First senior call-ups for Festy Ebosele & CJ Hamilton



04/06

08/06

11/06

14/06

OPPOSITION PREVIEW

Tuesday's opposition, Ukraine, continued their strong start to their Nations League campaign with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Armenia on Saturday.

Ukraine's squad includes a host of well-known players who play in the top leagues of Europe, including the Premier League. Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko, West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko and Everton's Vitaliy Mykolenko are a few of the names in the Ukrainian setup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by УКРАЇНСЬКА АСОЦІАЦІЯ ФУТБОЛУ (@uafukraine)

WHAT THEY SAID

After the Scotland victory, Stephen Kenny said he has a clear plan on what he wants to achieve and wants his side to concentrate on the Ukraine game on Tuesday night.

"I’m very clear on what I’m doing," Kenny said.

“It’s been a really radical shift in the number of players we’ve brought through and it’s very exciting, and clearly the public really identify with it and it’s really, really exciting.

“We had setbacks this week, which we’re disappointed with and we’re not happy about ourselves, the defeat in Armenia particularly, which was a setback. That was one that we didn’t want.

“But we’ve got to switch on to Ukraine now.”

TIME

Tuesday's UEFA Nations League game will kick-off at 7.45pm at the Municipal Stadium of LKS, Lodz, Poland.

TV SCHEDULE

The match will be live on RTE2 with coverage starting at 7pm. The game will also be live on Premier 2 with coverage beginning at 7pm.

ODDS

Ukraine 3/4

Draw 12/5

Republic of Ireland 15/4