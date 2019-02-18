Dundalk FC primed for 'a dog fight' against Finn Harps in Ballybofey

Dundalk FC skipper Brian Gartland expects “a dog fight” when the reigning champions set about kick-starting their season against newly-promoted Finn Harps in Ballybofey on Friday night (8pm).

The centre-half – who this year has taken over the club captaincy from the retired Stephen O’Donnell – says his team-mates must be prepared to “roll up their sleeves” at a destination where the Lilywhites’ new boys may get a shock on arrival.

Dundalk have, to date at least, found it easy going against Harps in Gartland’s time at the club. Since 2016 they have won all six league meetings, on an aggregate score of 20-0, including dishing out a 7-0 hammering in Donegal three years ago. But the 32-year-old says they cannot take anything for granted.

“We have done well up there, but Finn Harps are a dogged team,” Gartland said. “They’re always hard to beat. I don’t know if the pitch will be in great condition. The last couple of times we went up there, it wasn’t the prettiest. It turns it into a bit of a dog fight, but you have got to roll up your sleeves and win those fights, and then you earn the right to play.”

Vinny Perth’s side travel north searching for a first win of the campaign after a frustrating opening night draw at home to Sligo Rovers, where injuries to Robbie Benson and Patrick McEleney further soured the atmosphere.

“It was two points dropped,” Brian asserted. “We played very well and we created so many chances – that’s why it was so disappointing to drop points on the first day, especially at home. But that’s it, it’s done. We get on with it and look forward to Friday. We will take the positives from it and work on the stuff that we need to work on.”

Dundalk had to come from behind to claim their point, through Seán Murray’s thundering early second half equaliser, which Gartland was disappointed did not give his side the impetus to go on and take victory.

“We’re disappointed that we didn’t push on and win the game. We had the ball for the whole half and we had enough chances in the final third – it was just that final ball or final effort on goal, we weren’t clinical.”

Harps began their Premier Division return with a 1-0 defeat to Bohemians at Dalymount Park, Dinny Corcoran breaking the visitors’ resolve shortly before half-time.