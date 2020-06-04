Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday June 4

Teresa Connolly (née O'Hagan) Beechmount Drive, Dundalk, Louth

The death has occurred of Teresa Connolly (née O' Hagan), Beechmount Drive Dundalk on June 3. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by her father Seamus and sister-in-law Theresa.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Jim, son Jim, daughter Sharon, mother Rose, grand daughter Shauna, brothers Michael, James and Arthur, sister Marie, daughter-in-law Karen, godchildren Michelle and Charlie, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Teresa's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only in Saint Joseph's Church, Castletown, Fatima, on Saturday at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. May she Rest In Peace.

Adrienne Vallely, The Meadows, Point Road, Dundalk

The death has occurred of Adrienne Vallely, The Meadows, Point Road, Dundalk on June 3. Peacefully surrounded by her family in the love and tender care of St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. Predeceased by her father John and brother Enda (late of The Fairgreen). Adrienne will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Clodagh, mother Grace, sisters Grainne Mc Loughlin, Mary Higgins, Orla Vallely-Hollywood, brothers Mel, Pearce and step-brother Stephen, son-in-law Kieron Smyth, brothers-in-law Declan, Damien and Fran, sisters-in-law Martina and Stephanie, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Adrienne's, Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only, In Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Friday at 11 o'clock and can be viewed by webcam on www.churchservices.tv/dundalk . Private Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium.No flowers by request, Donations if desired toSt. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown. May she Rest In Peace.

Patricia Taaffe (née Stokes), Sean O'Carroll Street and previously of Castle Street, Ardee, Louth

The death has occurred of Patricia Taaffe (née Stokes), late of Sean O'Carroll Street and previously Castle Street, Ardee on June 2. Peacefully at Moorehall Lodge, Ardee.

Patricia, predeceased by her husband Paddy, will be sadly missed by her sister Joan (Farrelly), nieces and nephews Marian McCann (Dunleer), Fr. Adrian Farrelly O.P. (Dominican Friary Newry), Grainne Lynn (Termonfeckin), Ronan Farrelly (Tinure, Co. Louth), neighbours and friends. Funeral mass will be streamed live from the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee at 10am on Thursday (4th) via MCN Media TV https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

May she Rest In Peace.

Dolores McCooey (née Giles), Rock Road, Blackrock

The death has occurred of Doloras Mc Cooey (née Giles) Rock Road., Blackrock on June 1. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, after being wonderfully cared for by Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. olores beloved wife of the late Jim, dear mother of Olive, nana of Iseult and Oonagh, mother-in-law of Fergal Wilson, daughter of the late John and Molly and the sister of Maeve, Eanna, Evelyn and the late Andy, May, Noel, Nancy, Una, Joe, Michael, Brede and Rosalie. Dolores will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, son-in- law, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May she Rest In Peace.