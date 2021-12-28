Search

28 Dec 2021

PROPERTY WATCH: Fancy a pint? Prominent pub on sale for eye opening price

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

A prominent and well-established bar in the heart of Carlow Town is on the market for an eye opening price.

Nancy Whiskey’s, No. 1 Church Street, Haymarket, Carlow is in a very prominent trading position in Carlow town. This well positioned licenced premises with self-contained accommodation overhead in good condition. The premises is located within walking distance to all Carlow town has to offer.

The property consists of 2 bars, a large smoking area and 3 WCs on the ground floor while the 1st floor contains a comfortable 2 bed apartment with a bathroom and a large kitchen/diner.

There is ample on street parking and the main entrance is situated across from the large town hall carpark.

The property provides for all modern conveniences and is well maintained with a good customer base.

Nancy Whiskey's is listed for €400,000 on MyHome.ie.

