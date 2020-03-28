OBITUARY: Roseann Callan was a gifted seamstress

In loving memory of Roseann (Rose) Callan (nee Byrne) whose first anniversary occurred on March 11, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, William (Willie) Callan and her daughter, Ann Callan.

Originally from Stabannon, Rose lived most of her married life in Carlingford where she worked for several local businesses whilst rearing her family of four daughters and four sons.

She is sadly missed by her brother, Jack Byrne, his wife, Mary, their daughter Maire, children, Peggy, Jack, Paddy, Maisie, Harry, Bernie and Liam, along with nieces, nephews, 24 grandchildren (Angela deceased), 46 great-grandchildren and four great great-grandchildren.

Like many of her generation, Rose came from an era of make-do-and-mend and as a result was a great seamstress and crochetier, with many new outfits being made as gifts for her grandchildren and their dolls.

In her lifetime she enjoyed attending many family gatherings, including christenings, holy communions, confirmations, weddings and milestone parties. Also, many of the new-born babies in the family made their way home with a stop off to see ‘Granny Rosie’. Rose was one of the longest living members in the locality of Carlingford and was well respected by both young and old. She loved reading magazines and got great comfort from her faith, with a number of trips to Knock and Lourdes during her life.

In her 80s she also took a trip to Canada to visit her son, Liam and daughter-in-law Karen. Rose passed away peacefully at her home in Carlingford surrounded by her loving family.

Requiem Mass was celebrated by Father Brian MacRaois in Saint Michael’s church, Carlingford and the burial took place afterwards in Carlingford cemetery. Members of Rose’s family gave the Readings, led the Prayers of Intercession and presented Offertory gifts.