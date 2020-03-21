OBITUARY: Doris Carron loved people and made friends easily

Doris Carron of Ramparts, Greenore, passed away peacefully with her family around her in the dedicated care of the staff of Saint Francis’ Nursing Home, Mount Oliver.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paddy Carron and recently by her son Francis.

Doris was the youngest of eight children of the late James and Bridget McGrath, Rathcor, Riverstown.

She is deeply missed by her loving family, Mary, Patrick, Caroline, Stephanie, Keith and Olivia, daughters-in-law, Caroline and Jacqueline, sons-in-law, Kevin, Derek and Mark, and all her grandchildren who she loved and adored, also all her nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Doris is survived by her sister, Kitty Sheelan, sister-in-law, Maureen McGrath, brothers-in-law, Owenie Treanor and Peter Sorohan.

She was born in her home in Rathcor in June 1932, and attended the local school in Rathcor where she made many lifelong friends.

At a young age Doris travelled over to England to assist her sisters in caring for their young children.

She later returned and took up employment at the Ballymascanlon Hotel, where she enjoyed her time and made many friends.

She had some great stories of this time in her life and when she met her husband Paddy Carron. They married in March, 1959 and lived in Dublin for a while, before returning to live in Greenore.

Doris soon learned to drive so she could visit her beloved mother in Rathcor when she earned the fond name Stanley from her late brother, Terence. She continued to drive until the age of 83.

Having got the travel bug early in life, no journey was too far.

She travelled to Boston to visit her daughter Mary and her family, bringing her favourite brown bread, Tayto Crisps and Cadbury’s Crunchies.

She also visited her daughter Olivia and her family who live in Wales.

They loved to hear she was coming over, whether it was for communions or confirmations.

She never missed an occasion.

Doris’s love of style and fashion was well known. She was the life and soul of any party. She loved people and making friends and they’ll all agree, she always told you what she thought.

Doris was fortunate to have lifelong friends and continued to make lasting friendships throughout life, especially with young people.

Her family were touched by the number of people from the many parts of Doris’ life who paid tribute to the wonderful person she was.

Doris reposed at her son Keith’s home where she lived, before removal to Saint James’ Church, Grange for funeral mass on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral was a fitting tribute, celebrated by Father Malachy Conlon PP.

The beautiful music was performed by Roisin and Evelyn Crawley and organist Olivia Finnegan.