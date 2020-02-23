OBITUARY: Simone Greco worked in fashion industry in Rome

Simone Greco (nee Morris) of Appia Antica, Rome, Italy and originally from Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk, passed away on 31 December, 2019, with her loving husband Roberto by her side and in the care of The Policlinico Tor Vergata Hospital, Roma.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband, Roberto and son, Patrick; her mother, Ann-Marie; father, Richard; sisters, Zana and Arlene; brothers, Lyndon and Peter; nieces, Anika and Ariana.

Simone grew up in Dundalk and having attended the Dundalk Grammar School, then moved to Dublin where she studied Fashion Design at the Grafton Academy.

She loved sailing and horse riding and met her husband while sailing in St.Tropez. They married in Rome in 2003.

With her husband by her side she worked in the Greco family fashion label, Blunauta, doing what she loved most designing her own fashion line.

She was a keen traveller in her youth and continued her many adventures worldwide with her family.

In Rome she made her home and created many beautiful memories with her husband and son.

In 2018 she was diagnosed with Leukemia and sadly passed away on New Year's Eve, 2019.

Her funeral took place on Friday, 3 January, 2020, at Chiesa di San Sebastiano, via Appia Antica, Roma, followed by burial at Rocca di Papa, Roma.

Simone was taken too soon and will forever shine a light in her family’s hearts.

‘Spread your wings and fly our beautiful angel’