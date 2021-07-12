Louth senator welcomes launch of Disability Matters Committee’s Pre-Budget Submission  

Senator Erin McGreehan

Reporter:

Reporter

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the launch of the Disability Matters Committee’s Pre-Budget Submission ‘Aligning Disability Funding with the UNCRPD’.   

The UNCRPD is a landmark Convention which simply seeks to ensure that people with disabilities can enjoy the same human rights as everyone else.   

Committee member Senator McGreehan commented:  “This committee is deeply committed to the implementation of the UNCRPD. It heralds a step change of attitude that is long overdue.  

“The pre-budget submission encourages disability at the centre of the decision makers’ consciousness.

"Disability cannot be boxed off anymore, we must look at disability as a default act not a box to tick, ensuring a rights-based approach and changing attitudes in every department.  

“The 38 recommendations cover each article of the Convention.

"The submission came from nearly 12 months of engagement with many stakeholders and covers many topics including education, employment, accessibility, health.”  

