17/08/2021

People vaccinated in Northern Ireland still cannot access digital vaccine certs, says Ó Murchú

Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

People who were vaccinated in Northern Ireland but live in the Republic are still unable to access EU Digital Certificates, with a local TD saying that there has been no progress made.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú raised the issue at a transport and communications committee meeting before the Dáil recess, where officials said that an update would be available at the start of August.

However, according to Deputy Ó Murchú, this update has not yet been issued.

“I am disappointed that, despite an indication that there would be a mechanism to deal with those who live in the South but who were vaccinated in the North, we have received a response to say there is no positive outcome,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“There are cases that I am dealing with where healthcare workers, who live here but who work in hospitals in the North and who were vaccinated in the NHS, are still waiting for their EU Digital Certificate.

“There is a system in the North to get a digital vaccine certificate, if you are travelling before August 31, but proof of address is required and that is a major sticking point for those who live in the South.”

Deputy Ó Murchú says that there is also no way for Irish citizens living in Northern Ireland to receive an EU Digital Certificate.

However, Minister of State for eGovernment and Public Procurement, Ossian Smyth has said that the government do wish to provide Irish citizens in Northern Ireland certs, a way has not yet been established.

“Minister Ossian Smyth has said the will is there, which is laudable, but they have not

found a way to do it yet,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“There have been bilateral meetings with officials from both sides of the border last week, but a solution has yet to be found.

“The government needs laser focus and some imagination and creative thinking on this issue to get it sorted out.”

