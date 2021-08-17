17/08/2021

Tony's Pizzeria win big with best burger in Ireland

A photo of the award-winning burger from Tony's Pizzeria

Tony’s Pizzaria in Dundalk has won the title of best independent takeaway in Ireland, as part of National Burger Day, which took place last Friday

In a post on Facebook, the takeaway thanked everyone who voted for them in the competition, saying that it was a “step up” from when they won best burger in a Leinster takeaway.

“Thank you to every single person that voted for us, our amazing customers and the hardest working staff in town at our shop,” said the post.

“We couldn’t have done it without you.

Tony’s Pizzeria owner, Vinny Del Duca told the Democrat that the takeaway worked hard to win the award this year, however, he originally thought that they had missed out.

“Went to bed the night before, thought we didn’t win because you normally get a phone call the day before to tell you to be ready,” said Mr Del Duca.

“I got the phone call at about half 11 in the morning, very happy that we won.

“Very happy that we won, we worked hard to get it.”

According to Mr Del Duca, the win is a great boost amidst the “doom and gloom” of the pandemic.

“A great boost, a bit of positivity.”

Mr Del Duca was also surprised at winning the best burger across the entire island rather than just in Leinster.

“We weren’t expecting all of Ireland, we were happy enough to get Leinster to be honest with you.”

“It was a big, big achievement.”

Alongside thanks to the takeaway’s customers, Mr Del Duca praised his staff for their work.

“They’ve went above and beyond, the whole year not just for this month, they’ve went above any beyond all year long.

“It wouldn’t be possible without them.”

For Mr Del Duca, while he has his eyes on a “Best Pizza” prize if it does crop up, the important thing with National Burger Day is to give back to his customers.

“We always try our best to run competitions, we do a lot of local work as in charity work and sponsorships.

“I believe in good karma, so when you do something good it comes back to you. We always try to do our bit.

“We try our best to make sure everything is nice, the food’s nice, the delivery service is good, so that’s all you can do really.

“We just put our heads down and worry about ourselves.”

