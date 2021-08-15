DKIT prepare for the return of students to campus this September

Dundalk IT is preparing to reopen the campus for students this September, with plans announced to bring students back on site safely.

The plan for reopening colleges was announced by the Irish Universities Association (IUA), the Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) last week.

According to the three groups, the plan centres around the desire of students to get back on campus, the classification of third level institutions as essential and that the majority of staff and students will be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The three groups have also said that they have the backing of both public health authorities and the government on their plans.

In order to ensure a safe return to campus, face masks will continue to be worn indoors, alongside a greater focus on ventilation while inside to lower the risk of transmission.

The plans also seek to manage larger lectures in particular, with measures like percentage occupancy limits, maximum class sizes and limits on lecture length.

The three groups have also said that they will work with the HSE to utilize rapid testing, including potential on site provision if practicable and necessary.

In a statement to the Democrat, DKIT welcomed the statement by the three groups, saying that the college is preparing its plans to reopen in September.

“Plans to reopen the campus are already underway, with more specific information being made available in the coming weeks,” said a spokesperson for DKIT.

According to the spokesperson, students and staff are eager to return to the college next month.

“There is a hunger from both students and staff to return to campus.

“The joint approach outlines the range of mitigation measures that will be implemented across the sector to provide for safe reopening.

“It provides a sector-wide commitment on reopening the campus to staff and students for the 2021-22 academic year.”

DKIT Students’ Union President, Christopher O’Neill also welcomed the plans to return students to the campus.

“I'm excited to welcome back students and I'm sure students are equally as excited to be coming back on campus for the first time in over a year,” said Mr O’Neill.

“Third level students were completely left in the dark last year in regards to their studies, and the complete shift to the online learning experience has been tough for us all, so to be finally returning to campus is a relief for us all, and we’re very excited for little bits of normality again.”

According to Mr O’Neill, the SU team will work with DKIT to ensure a safe transition and return to campus for students.