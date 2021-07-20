Search our Archive

20/07/2021

Open days at Dundalk's St Nichiolas's Church

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Email:

michelle.okeeffe@dundalkdemocrat.ie

St Nicholas’s churchyard, known to most as the Green Church, will be open to the public on Saturday 31st July and on Monday 2nd August between 1.30pm and 5.30 pm.

And at 2.30pm on each day there will be a short talk on the history of the churchyard and some of the memorials.

Two further open days with talks are planned for Saturday 28th August and Saturday 18th September (also 1.30-5.30 pm).

These open days will take place in conjunction with the development of a new website, dundalkchurchyard.ie, which will display first class photographic images of all memorials within the church and churchyard as well as their inscriptions.

The website will also carry additional information on some of those individuals and families commemorated in the churchyard, which was closed for burials in 1896.

This work has been made possible by the generous funding provided to Dundalk Select Vestry by the EU’s Peace IV Programme, which is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Match-funding for the project has been provided by the Executive Office in Northern Ireland and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland.

The project forms part of the Small Grants Programme of Louth County Council’s Local Authority Action Plan, which has been managed by Mr Aiden O’Boyle of the LMETB.

Most memorials in the churchyard date from between 1750 and 1900, and commemorate many people who were influential in the economic and public life of Dundalk during much of the period from the early 18th century until the early 20th century.
Street names commemorating some of these people include Clanbrassil, Jocelyn, Wrightson, Park and Crowe, amongst others.

Everybody is welcome to come and explore this lesser known aspect of Dundalk’s history and heritage.

