19/07/2021

Gardaí renew appeal for missing 16-year-old girl who could be in Dundalk

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public to help find a missing 16-year-old girl who could be in Dundalk or Drogheda.

Charmaine Kelly, who is 16, has been missing from the Dublin 8 area since 5th July 2021.

Charmaine is described as 5'0", with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

Gardaí have said that Charmaine is known to frequent both Dundalk and Drogheda.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Kevin Street on 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111," said a spokesperson for the Gardaí.

