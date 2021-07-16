Electric car charging hub perfect for Louth people heading on staycations

If you are heading south this year for a staycation then an important new facility has just been opened at Junction 14, Mayfield on the M7.

Important if you are an EV driver because ESB has unveiled its first eight bay, high power electric vehicle charging hub.

At 148kms from Dundalk, Junction 14, near Monasterevin, Co Kildare is the perfect top-up for your EV before continuing on further south.

This high power charging hub is capable of providing 100km of charge in as little as six minutes if your car can handle this charge.

The bay will contain three high power chargers (350kW) and one fast charger (50kW) which can charge up to eight Electric Vehicles (EVs) at any one time.

I got to test it out in the new MG5 EV, an estate car from new to Ireland, again, MG.

This car is going to really shake things up.

At €27,645 it represents incredible value and can provide full sized family electric motoring. Its range, as everyone will ask, is 345kms and can charged to 80% in 50 mins from a fast charger.

From my initial test it is a quiet and comfortable car thats very well equipped and with 156PS of potency it is certainly no slouch.

I’ll have a full review soon for Democrat Motors.

The facility was opened by the Minister Eamon Ryan, with Pat O’Doherty CEO and Marguerite Sayers Executive Director (Customer Solutions) from ESB and the forward looking owner of the Mayfield service Liam Fitzpatrick in attendance.

Commenting on the opening, Minister Ryan said: “The availability of high-power charging infrastructure on key national routes is critical for EV drivers who need to travel longer distances.

"Through our Climate Action Fund, we will continue to invest and maintain a world-class national charging network that supports the country’s transition to EVs.

"This new hub, launched by ESB Ecars today, and the others that will follow, will encourage more drivers to go electric, cut their fuel costs and reduce our carbon emissions.”

With the rolling out of more charging facilities the transition to electric cars is becoming much easier and with the MG5 EV a lot cheaper.