Man in court today charged with robbery at Lordship Credit Union

A 33 year old man accused of being involved in a robbery at Lordship Credit Union, during which Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead, appeared before Dundalk district court today (Thursday).

Sgt. Noel Mohan this afternoon gave evidence of arresting Brendan Treanor of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk at 9.43am.

He added the defendant made no reply when both charges were put to him after caution at Dundalk Garda Station at 10.30am

Mr. Treanor is charged with robbing €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan on January 25th 2013 and with conspiring with others between September 11th 2012 and January 23rd 2013 – both dates inclusive, to enter residential premises as trespassers with the intention of stealing keys of the household’s motor vehicles.

Insp. Darren Kirwan informed the court that there would be a Garda objection to bail and added that the DPP has directed the defendant be 'sent forward on indictment'.

However, the Defence solicitor said his client would not be applying for bail today as "We are seeking to perfect a surety".

He added they intend to make the bail application on the next court date.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the 33 year old in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear before Dundalk district court again next Wednesday.

The Defence applied for legal aid, but Insp. Kirwan said they would be opposing the application as gardai believe the accused may be a director of a company and he alleged that social media postings show the defendant in possession of €100,000 worth of property.

Judge McKiernan said a statement of means should be handed into the court on the next date.