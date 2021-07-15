Coronavirus: 50 new cases of Covid-19 in Louth, with high incidence rates in Dundalk, Carlingford and Ardee

There have been 50 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 13th.
This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, who have said that the current data is provisional and is subject to change.
COVID-19 new cases update in the North East region (as of midnight July 13, 2021):— Department of Public Health North East (@PublicHealth_NE) July 15, 2021
Meath: 40
Louth: 50
Monaghan: 10
Cavan: <5
*This data is provisional and subject to change@HSELive @hpscireland pic.twitter.com/eR6fiQ3E92
The National Public Health Emergency Team warned last night that there is a high incidence rate of Covid-19 across Louth, with areas like Ardee being among the highest in the country.
"We're also seeing high incidence in Louth, Dublin, Sligo, Limerick in particular," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.
Currently, due to the HSE cyberattack that occurred in May, there is no information on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.
Across the country, there are 20 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. There are also 73 people in hospital receiving treatment.
As of July 13th, there are 2,728,205 people who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 2,123,816 people have received their second dose.
Currently, information on the number of people receiving vaccines in pharmacies is not available.
Local Covid-19 data has only been made available in recent days, due to the impact of the cyberattack.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.