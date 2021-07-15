Coronavirus: 50 new cases of Covid-19 in Louth, with high incidence rates in Dundalk, Carlingford and Ardee

Several Dundalk businesses close as precaution due to positive Covid-19 test

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

There have been 50 cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth as of midnight July 13th.

This is according to the Department of Public Health North East, who have said that the current data is provisional and is subject to change.

The National Public Health Emergency Team warned last night that there is a high incidence rate of Covid-19 across Louth, with areas like Ardee being among the highest in the country.

"We're also seeing high incidence in Louth, Dublin, Sligo, Limerick in particular," said Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Currently, due to the HSE cyberattack that occurred in May, there is no information on the number of deaths due to Covid-19.

Across the country, there are 20 people in ICU with confirmed cases of Covid-19 as of yesterday. There are also 73 people in hospital receiving treatment.

As of July 13th, there are 2,728,205 people who have received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. 2,123,816 people have received their second dose.

Currently, information on the number of people receiving vaccines in pharmacies is not available.

Local Covid-19 data has only been made available in recent days, due to the impact of the cyberattack.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie