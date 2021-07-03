Halliday Mills apartment block on Quay Street nearing completion after laying vacant for over a decade

The new Halliday Mill’s apartment complex, located on Quay Street, is nearing completion after lying vacant since 2009.

The property, which is currently being developed by the housing body Co-operative Housing Ireland, is slated to be completed in the coming weeks.

The project is set to deliver 85 units of housing according to Louth County Council, with 15 three-bedroom apartments available, alongside 58 two-bedroom units.

There are also 12 single bedroom units.

The Democrat has reached out to Co-operative Housing Ireland for a comment on the building, but none has been received at the time of publication.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Meenan welcomed the fact that the development was nearly complete, saying that people in the area had been let down in the past.

“We have been let down so often over the past 10 years with false starts but thankfully, in the very near future we will see 85 families/individuals coming off the housing list as they are housed here in the newly named Halliday Mills,” said Cllr Meenan.

“It’s great to see the scaffolding down and the new colourful apartment complex brightening up the area. The Quay is designated as an area for regeneration and this already is a huge improvement to the area.”

Cllr Meenan, in particular, welcomed the provision of single-bedroomed apartments in the block, saying that it will be welcomed for either single people or couples on the housing list.

“What is also welcome is there will be 12 x 1 bedroom apartments which will suit either a single person or a couple and who can find themselves pushed down the housing waiting list as there is a general shortage of 1 bedroomed residences.”

Sinn Féin TD for Louth, Ruairí Ó Murchú also welcomed the development, saying that more developments like it are needed across Dundalk, Louth and the rest of the country.

“We need far more of this type of development going forward in Dundalk, across Louth and throughout the State. This is good news for the Quay and good news for Dundalk,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

The site, which was previously known as Ard Dealgan before being renamed in 2018 by Louth County Council, originally obtained planning permission in late 2019.

Previous to the regeneration, the site had been vacant since 2009.