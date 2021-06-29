McCabes Pharmacy launch new digital prescription service for Dundalk customers

People in Dundalk will now be able to order their prescriptions online through McCabes Pharmacy’s digital prescription service.

The service, which is known as Easy Script, is completely digital and is the first “web-based” prescription service in Ireland.

According to McCabes, customers can order their prescription either online or in the McCabes app using the order form.

Customers will then be asked to take a photo of their prescription and select which pharmacy they would like to collect it from.

McCabes says that customers will receive a text when their prescription is ready and that they do not have to be a pre-existing patient to access the service.

Sharen McCabe, McCabes Managing Director says that it is a new way to manage medication needs from home.

“We see so many customers who have limited time in their day to run errands while juggling other commitments at home. With no need to wait in store, we hope that Easy Script will meet a real need in a very innovative way,” said McCabe.

Manager at McCabes Dundalk, Geraldine McGuinness says that they are excited to see the new service in action.

“At McCabes here in Dundalk, we’re really excited about the benefits that Easy Script will bring to our customers.”

“Whether you have a one-off or regular prescription to manage, Easy Script is for you.”

Síle Seoige launched the service earlier this morning, saying that it will make her life easier as she has a baby on the way.

“Easy Script from McCabes will be such a time saver for young families, mine included, and with another baby on the way life is about to get a whole lot busier,” said Seoige

“Just knowing I’ll get a text when a prescription is ready to collect really helps to work around my commitments in the day, and that makes family life a lot easier.”