Man (46) threatened to kill man in front of his family

A 46-year-old man who threatened to kill a man in front of his family, including an 11-year-old child, was last week placed under the supervision of the Probation Service for 18 months.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan noted the victim did not wish a custodial sentence to be imposed on David O’Connor with an address at Dromiskin.

A previous sitting of Dundalk District Court heard the defendant was captured on CCTV making the threat at 8.45am on May 15th last year at the victim’s rented home in the Dromiskin area. He kicked the front door - damaging it.

The family’s ordeal lasted approximately 15 minutes and the court heard they were in fear that he would harm them.

In addition to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, the defendant was also charged with trespass with intent to commit assault and criminal damage.

The defence solicitor said there was a previous case where his client had been placed on a bond and he added Mr. O’Connor is now "in a much better place".

Judge Eirinn McKiernan had adjourned the matter for an updated Probation report and the preparation of a Victim Impact Report.

Last Wednesday the Defence solicitor said there was also a medical report to hand and his client was prepared to comply with the recommendations set out in the Probation report before the court.

Judge McKiernan said it was very traumatic for the victim and his family but added he is very understanding and doesn't want a custodial sentence to be imposed.

The judge directed that the defendant enter a bond to remain under the supervision of the Probation Service for 18 months