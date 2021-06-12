Dundalk's Cuchulainn Cycling Club member wins medal

Cuchulainn Cycling member Rhiannon Dolan won the club's first prize since Covid restrictions have eased.

With the easing of restrictions, racing has made a return and Rhiannon Dolan travelling to Derry recently to compete in a road race there.

She collected the clubs first prize of the year with a fine second place in the Under 14’s girls race.

Cuchulainn Cycling Club's underage training has resumed albeit with some restrictions.

This year training has moved to the excellent facilities at St. Louis Secondary School, where the club has the the use of a field at the rear of the school that allows the teaching of cycling skills in a safe enclosed environment.

The sessions take place every Friday evening and are suitable for those aged eight to 14, the sessions are suitable for any type of bicycle.

And with training commencing a group of kids also travelled to Dublin recently to get their first taste of track cycling at the Velodrome on Sundrive Road.

In order to compete on the track they all had to take part in an accreditation session to learn all aspects of track cycling and safety.

They all happily passed with flying colours, but special mention must go to Evan Hoey who took part despite never having ridden a racing bike or with his feet clipped into the specialist cycling pedals.

Finally the club hopes to announce the return of the Bike Station Summer Cycling league this July. After a year's hiatus the league will return in a shorter format of just six rounds