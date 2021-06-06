Majority of Louth workers would take a job with vaccine requirement

Six in 10 people across Louth would take up a job that required them to be vaccinated, according to a survey from FRS Recruitment.

It comes as the HSE vaccine portal for those aged between 40 and 44 is set to open tomorrow, with people aged 44 eligible first.

Fewer people in Louth are in favour of employers checking vaccine certification when they return to their workplaces, with just 38 per cent in favour.

Expectations for jobs are high, however, with four in five people in Louth expecting to secure a new job within three months, while one in four believing they could do the same in one month.

Six in 10 employees also believe that there will be more job opportunities later on in the year, as the country continues to open up from restrictions.

On pay, three in four Louth employees are expecting a pay rise within the next 12 months, while 58 per cent would consider a pay cut if their job was at risk.

There are fewer people concerned about their job security in Louth, with 42 per cent worrying they could lose their job as the country reopens. This is less than the national average of 58 per cent.

“What comes across in the survey this year is that optimism is returning to the jobs market in Louth and all around the country,” said Colin Donnery of FRS Recruitment.

“People in Louth have adopted to the change of circumstances created by the pandemic and as we emerge from lockdown they are ready to move forward. After a year of lockdown and an understandable reluctance to consider change, we are seeing that both candidates and employers are now keen to see what the market offers.”

47 per cent of workers in Louth are currently working remotely all or some of the time, with many employers nationally (83 per cent) looking to continue to facilitate remote work as the pandemic recedes.

“The vast majority of employers expect to offer additional remote working opportunities post pandemic and the vast majority of employees in Louth and throughout the country want remote working to now be part of their professional lives,” said Donnery.

“While the pandemic has undoubtedly disrupted business and played havoc with our lives, perhaps one of its most lasting impacts on the professional realm will be shepherding in a new approach towards working in line with a digitally enabled world,” he continued.

A total of 3,192 people took part in this survey on a national level, with it taking place over 12 days in April.