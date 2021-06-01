Minister confirms 40-44 Covid-19 vaccine registration window
The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has today confirmed that the vaccine registration window for 40-44 year olds will open this week. Those aged 44 will be able to register online for their 'jab' this Wednesday with those aged 43 able to register on Thursday.
The follow on will see 42 year olds able to log on this coming Friday, with 41 year olds on Saturday and finally, 40 year olds on Sunday.
Delighted to be able to share that the online registration for a COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 40-44 will commence this Wednesday, June 02 - starting with those aged 44 that day and those aged 43 on Thursday and so on. pic.twitter.com/sZ6cmGjZkX— Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 31, 2021
