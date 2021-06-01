Minister confirms 40-44 Covid-19 vaccine registration window

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has today confirmed that the vaccine registration window for 40-44 year olds will open this week. Those aged 44 will be able to register online for their 'jab' this Wednesday with those aged 43 able to register on Thursday.

The follow on will see 42 year olds able to log on this coming Friday, with 41 year olds on Saturday and finally, 40 year olds on Sunday.