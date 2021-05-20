Scrambers causing damage to protected areas in Dundalk

An investigation is underway following reports of scramblers and quads causing damage to protected areas in the Cooley mountains.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage is investigating a number reports of off road vehicle use within the boundaries of the Carlingford Mountain Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

The protected upland area extends across the Cooley Mountains in north Louth between Carlingford and Omeath in the east and Ravensdale in the west.

It includes sensitive areas of blanket bog and other nationally and internationally important habitats.

The Carlingford Mountain SAC was designated to protect a number of important habitats including blanket bogs, wet and dry heaths and species-rich grasslands.

These habitats are an important refuge for several rare plants, birds and invertebrate species.

On top of this blanket bogs accumulate and store millions of tonnes of carbon and act as water reservoirs, playing a vital role in the management of water in river catchments, the NPWS said.

Anyone who has walked in this beautiful landscape will be familiar with the soft areas of bog and wet flushes which are best avoided if you wish to have dry feet.

Unsuitable activities including the use of off road vehicles, such as scramblers, jeeps, quads and all-terrain vehicles, cut into the soft ground and leave scars that are slow to heal.

The deep ruts caused by these vehicles are deepened by rainfall and lead to erosion and loss of habitat.

Damaging activities, including the use of off road vehicles on sensitive habitats, reduces the ability of the habitat to support biodiversity and perform the essential eco-system services including carbon sequestration and water management, according to the NPWS.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service investigates reports of illegal off road vehicle use within designated sites and bring prosecutions under the Birds and Habitats Regulations (2011) against those responsible.

The NPWS and An Garda Síochána have the powers to seize and detain any vehicle brought on to a designated site.

The NPWS said it welcomes information from members of the public on off road vehicles observed in the mountains in this area.

Anyone with information on this matter, or any other suspected Wildlife Crime, should contact the NPWS head office or email natureconservation@housing.gov.ie or contact An Garda Síochána.