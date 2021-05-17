Two for Today: Inniskeen Joinery Works has been manufacturing timber products since 1985

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Dundalk Democrat are running a Back in Business campaign to help the county's economy and encourage people to shop local.

We will be highlighting two Louth businesses every day with our 'Two for Today' initiative.

Make sure to support local so we can get #LouthBackInBusiness.

Inniskeen Joinery Works

Inniskeen Joinery Works Ltd.

Drumass, Inniskeen

Phone: 042 937828

Email: info@inniskeenjoinery.ie

www.iniskeenjoinery.ie

At Inniskeen Joinery Works we manufacture a number of timber products including but not limited to exterior/interior doors, sliding sash and casement windows, door frames, window boards, architrave, skirting boards, stairs, gates and radiator covers.

Our showroom is open Monday to Friday and can be opened out of normal business hours by prior appointment.

We supply our high quality joinery products to both the private and commercial sector.