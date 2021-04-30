EXPLAINER: All the changes to Covid-19 restrictions announced this week

The Government has announced new public health that come into place in the coming weeks.

The measures are as follows:

From 4 May

Construction

All construction can restart

From 10 May

Travel

You can travel between counties in Ireland

Visitors to your garden

Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households

Outdoor gatherings

Maximum 15 people

Outdoor training

Maximum 15 people

Retail

Click and collect services can resume

Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)

Can reopen for customers with appointments only

Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions can reopen

Funerals

Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place

Weddings

Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors

Public transport

Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity

Vaccine bonus

If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors

From 17 May



Retail

All retail can reopen

From 2 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)



Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels)

Can reopen but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents

From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)



Visitors

You can have visitors from one other household inside your home

Restaurants and bars

Outdoor services can resume with groups limited to 6 people

Weddings

Maximum guests at reception increases to 25

Outdoor sports matches

Can be played but with no spectators

Cinemas

Can reopen

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres

Can reopen for individual training only