EXPLAINER: All the changes to Covid-19 restrictions announced this week
The Government has announced new public health that come into place in the coming weeks.
The measures are as follows:
From 4 May
Construction
All construction can restart
From 10 May
Travel
You can travel between counties in Ireland
Visitors to your garden
Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households
Outdoor gatherings
Maximum 15 people
Outdoor training
Maximum 15 people
Retail
Click and collect services can resume
Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)
Can reopen for customers with appointments only
Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions can reopen
Funerals
Maximum 50 mourners at service. No other events to take place
Weddings
Maximum 50 guests at service. Maximum 6 guests at indoor reception or 15 outdoors
Public transport
Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity
Vaccine bonus
If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors
From 17 May
Retail
All retail can reopen
From 2 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)
Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels)
Can reopen but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents
From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)
Visitors
You can have visitors from one other household inside your home
Restaurants and bars
Outdoor services can resume with groups limited to 6 people
Weddings
Maximum guests at reception increases to 25
Outdoor sports matches
Can be played but with no spectators
Cinemas
Can reopen
Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres
Can reopen for individual training only
