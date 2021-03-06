Plenty of online events from Dundalk library

The door of the library in Dundalk may be closed due to Covid restrictions but they still have plenty of events online.

The LMETB Laegis (Local Adult Education & Guidance Service) in association with Louth Libraries will hold an information event via Zoom on Education, Training & Upskilling Opportunities available to adult.

Looking for your next job or a career change?

Upskill while in your job. Join this free Zoom event on Thursday 11th of March at 12 noon.

To book your place email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie. This is an LMETB event for Work Matters at Your Library.

Louth Library service is also hosting a Scratch Coding Workshop with the Code Lab.

This fun creative coding workshop will introduce children to coding with scratch.

Learn how to create your own animations and games.

Explore new ideas in this fun coding language.

The workshop is suitable for children age 8 to 12 years. Numbers are limited so booking is essential.

To book email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie

Louth Library Service is hosting a Zoom workshop on Feeding Your Children and Yourself- Saturday 27th of March at 12 noon with Nutritionist – Foodee Denise Wogan

The Healthy Ireland event will focus on healthy meal planning for all the family with tasty food choices and practical tips that make healthy eating interesting and easy. To book your place email libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie