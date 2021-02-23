Dundalk saddened by the passing of 'Mama Roma'

Dundalk has been left saddened by the passing of Bernardina Grossi known to everyone in town as ‘Mama Roma’.

Bernardina, of the much loved Roma Cafe on Park Street, passed away on Sunday in the gentle care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

"Beloved wife of Giuseppe and loving mother of Angelo and Innocenzo.

"She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, sons, granddaughter Valentina, daughter-in-law Lorraine, brother Magno, sisters Vincenzina and Stella, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Francesco", www.rip.ie posted.

"May She Rest in Peace."

Due to Level 5 restrictions on numbers at funeral ceremonies, Bernardina’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only.

The Mass can be viewed by following the link https://www.churchservices.tv/dundalkstpatrick

"There will be an opportunity for the community to show support and to remember Bernardina by being present on the route, socially distanced, on Wednesday, February 24th, as the funeral cortege leaves from her home at 10.30am, continuing to St. Patrick’s Cathedral via Town Centre for Funeral Mass at 11am.

"Afterwards, the cortege will pause in Park Street, continuing via Town Centre to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial", it said online.

Local councillor Kevin Meenan paid tribute to 'Mama roma' saying : "A piece of Dundalk has gone - the Roma will never be the same again now that 'Mama Roma' has gone.

"To her husband Giuseppe, sons Angelo and Innocenzo and her extended family I extend my sincere condolences."