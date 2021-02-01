Gardai launch investigation after man dies in custody

Gardai are investigating the death of a man after being found unresponsive in a holding cell after being taken into custody in Louth.

The man, who was in his 50s, was arrested in the area of Trinity Street in Drogheda at around 12.30pm on Sunday afternoon under Public Order legislation and brought to Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardai said the man was found unresponsive in a holding cell in the garda station shortly afterwards.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of a man in his 50s while in custody in Drogheda Garda Station on Sunday 31st January 2021” a garda spokesman said.

“The alarm was raised when the man was discovered unresponsive in a holding cell.

“The deceased had been arrested earlier today in Drogheda Town under Public Order legislation.”

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) The Garda Ombudsman’s was notified and attended the scene.

“Following an assessment by the GSOC, An Garda Síochána will continue to take the lead in the case and a full investigation will be carried out to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of the man”, the garda spokesman continued.

“Enquiries are ongoing”.

Arrangements are being made with the Coroner for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

GSOC has appealed for witnesses in relation to its investigation into the circumstances of the death of a man.

Potential witnesses who may have information in relation to the death or who were in the vicinity of Trinity Street, Drogheda before 12.40pm Sunday 31 January are asked to ring the GSOC witness appeal line at 1890 600 800.