Dundalk library offering plenty of services during lockdown

Although our buildings are closed in line with Level 5 restrictions, staff in Louth Library Service continue to work hard behind the scenes finding new ways to support the community.

Their biggest and most impactful initiative has been the introduction of a new Housebound Service.

This has been an enormous benefit to users with them receiving some very positive feedback.

The library continues to operate this service for the older members of our community or those who are particularly vulnerable during this time.

People can get in touch by emailing libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie or ringing 042-9353190, leave a message with their name and number and a staff member will get back to you.

Tell them what type of books you like, and their driver will deliver them safely to your door in line with all Public Health protocols.

Louth Library’s e-Resources and online services have really come into their own over the past year and continue to be extremely popular.

Log on to the website at https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/ and download the Louth Libraries App to access a wide variety of online resources such as e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines, learn a language with Transparent Languages or a new skill with Universal Class.

There really is something for everyone and all ages.

If you are not already a library member you can join by filling in the online form where you will get a temporary library card number and PIN and will then be able to access services.

Once libraries re-open you can visit your local branch to collect your new library card.

As part of Louth Library Services’ commitment to supporting the community’s well-being during this time, they continue to programme events safely in online settings for children and adults.

Forthcoming virtual events include a mindfulness workshop, baby sign classes and advice from LMETB under the Work Matters initiative.

For Engineers Week there will be Lego and Minecraft workshops.

Louth Library Service also secured funding under the Government’s Community Resilience Fund (under the theme of Switching off and Being Creative) to deliver projects including a Creative Writing workshop with mentor Declan Burke and a Manga Workshop for teenagers with the very popular Alan Nolan.

Their online story time and craft sessions continue on their social media channels where there is also information on supports and resources for parents and students.

Don’t forget to check out the library blog, Shelf Life, full of book recommendations, interviews, opinion pieces and tips and advice to improve well-being.

For more information on all of our services log on to our website https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/, Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LouthCountyLibraries/ or e-mail the helpdesk at libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie.

All loans are extended while we are closed so there’s no need to worry, there are no late fines and they have also renewed all library cards that are due to expire.

Louth Library staff said they will be delighted to see you and your family back in our buildings when we re-open.