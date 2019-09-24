Free coffee mornings in Blackrock Community Centre

Blackrock & Haggardstown Community Centre & Saint John of God's Blackrock Hub would like to give back to the community, by hosting a FREE 'Community Social Coffee Morning'! ️

This will take place EVERY THURSDAY MORNING, from 10:30am-12pm, in Blackrock Community Centre & will be staffed by some of the amazing members of Saint John of God's Blackrock Hub.

ARE YOU RETIRED?

LIVE ALONE?

RECENTLY MOVED TO THE AREA?

EVERYONE WELCOME!

Tea, coffee & light refreshments will be provided by Blackrock & Haggardstown Community Centre.

Future plans for this initiative include the showing of old movies, a bring & swap library station, games, discussions from industry experts & so much more!

Come along on Thursday! ️

Any questions or suggestions, contact Mandy Fee on 087222210 or any member of the committee.

FB Link https://www.facebook.com/ BlackrockHaggardstownCommunity Centre/photos/a. 447483495340604/ 2484683638287236/?type=3& theater¬if_t=page_post_ reaction¬if_id= 1569270706430995