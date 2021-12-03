TG4's Underdogs to take on All-Ireland champions in season finale

Underdogs 2021 coaches Kevin Cassidy, Michelle Ryan and Mickey Ned O'Sullivan
TG4 has announced that the Underdogs will be taking on the top Ladies Gaelic football team in the country at the end of the series; when they go head to head with the ultimate Underdogs and this year’s TG4 All-Ireland Senior Champions Meath.
The match will be played at the Donaghmore-Ashbourne club in county Meath on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
This eagerly-anticipated fixture will throw-in at 1.30pm, with a deferred broadcast to air on TG4 Peil na mBan Beo at 7.15pm that evening.
The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different LGFA clubs all across the country. These footballers have never played at junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level before.
Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs. Now, after 6 months of preparation and intense training, they are ready to take on TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Meath.
Speaking on behalf of the LGFA, President Mícheál Naughton said: "The Underdogs have taken us on an emotional rollercoaster ride since the very first episode of the series was aired - and now they are preparing for the ultimate test. This is a game we are very much looking forward to - against the reigning TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions, Meath.
"This promises to be a wonderful game of football and I wish the very best of luck to both teams, as they line out at Donaghmore/Ashbourne's wonderful facilities."
Underdogs Panel
Áine Cronin Éire Óg, Co. Cork
Aisling Kane Parnells GAA, Co. Dublin
Anna Murphy John Mitchels, Co.Kerry
Aoife O’Reilly Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin
Aoife Plunkett St Vals LGFC, Co. Cork
Bronagh Fagan Raheny GAA, Co. Dublin
Cassie Dunne St Paul’s, Co. Laois
Chanice Dolan Donaghmore Ashbourne, Co. Meath
Chloe Johnston O’Dwyers, Co. Dublin
Clara Fahey Cahir, Co. Tipperary
Danielle Clemmer Clounmacon, Co. Kerry
Deirdre Lawless Caherlistrane, Co. Galway
Elaine Ní Niadh CLG Cárna-Caiseal, Co. Galway
Erica McGlynn Fossa LGFC, Co. Kerry
Fiona Tully Kilbride, Co. Roscommon
Gráinne Power Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford
Jayne Peacocke Kilcullen, Co. Kildare
Jessica Hurley Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney , Co. Wicklow
Jessica McCarthy Douglas Ladies, Co. Cork
Jessica Wall Croí Ró Naofa, Co. Dublin
Katelyn O’Sullivan Ballyhaunis GAA, Co. Mayo
Katrina Parrock Kilmore LGFC, Co. Wexford
Laura Basquel Ballyboden St.Enda’s, Co. Dublin
Louise Dalton Fingallians GAA, Co. Dublin
Louise Fagan Ballyboughal, Co. Dublin
Naomi Cuffe Kilmoremoy Ladies, Co. Mayo
Niamh McElduff An Charraig Mhór Naomh Colmcille, Co. Tyrone
Nicole Mitchell Erin’s Isle GAA, Co. Dublin
Rachel Sheehan Passage West GAA, Co. Cork
Roisin Commons Seneschalstown, Co. Meath
Tara Donnellon The Neale, Co. Mayo
Vanessa Gallogly St. Joseph’s Ladies, Co. Leitrim
