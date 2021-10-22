Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
GOLF
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 5AM
SOCCER
W: REP OF IRELAND V SWEDEN
RTE2, 6.30PM
SOCCER
VITESSE V TOTTENHAM
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 5.30PM
GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V KRC GENK
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 7.55PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22
NFL
BRONCOS @ BROWNS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
CRICKET
T20: IRELAND V NAMIBIA
SKY SPORTS, 10AM
SOCCER
ARSENAL V ASTON VILLA
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
BOHEMIANS V WATERFORD
RTE2, 7.30PM
GOLF
MALLORCA OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
BASKETBALL
NBA: SUNS @ LAKERS
SKY SPORTS, 3AM
SOCCER
CHELSEA V NORWICH
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
SOCCER
BRIGHTON V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V ULSTER
TG4, 4.50PM
RUGBY
OSPREYS V MUNSTER
RTE2, 7PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 24
GOLF
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
HURLING
KILMALLOCK V PATRICKSWELL
TG4, 3.30PM
SOCCER
MAN UTD V LIVERPOOL
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
FORMULA ONE
US GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM
