DFC FANZONE | Eamonn O'Hagan selects his all-time Dundalk FC XI

HOW LONG ARE YOU A FAN?

As far back as I can remember. I started going up at about 10 years of age.

FIRST MEMORY OF ORIEL PARK

The first memory is looking through the big steel fences which were up then. I remember Tom McNulty kicking Jason Sherlock who was playing with UCD at the time. Tom was a great player and dragged Dundalk along for a period.



STAND OR SHED?

Standside mostly.

CUP OR LEAGUE?

The league is the bread and butter but you can’t beat the magic of the Cup.

FAVOURITE PRESENT PLAYER?

Probably Patrick McEleney. When he’s on form he’s unplayable.

ALL-TIME FAVOURITE?

Stephen O’Donnell.

BIGGEST RIVALRY?

Rovers, but I enjoyed the Cork rivalry; Caulfield was a fiery character and would get the crowd going.

OPPOSITION I’VE A SOFT SPOT FOR?

Derry City.

GAME OF THE KENNY ERA?

The night vs Cork in Oriel (2014); the place was absolutely hopping.

2019 IN A SENTENCE

Simply the best.

ALL-TIME DUNDALK XI?

Steve Williams; Seán Gannon, Mick Doohan, Andy Boyle, David Crawley; Stephen O’Donnell, Tom McNulty; Brian Byrne, Patrick McEleney, Daryl Horgan; Martin Reilly (4-2-3-1)

WILL WE GET ANY MORE FOOTBALL THIS YEAR?

Yeah, well, hopefully we’re nearly there now. I just hope the league doesn’t turn into a farce.